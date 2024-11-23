638 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Purchased by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 871.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 889,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,986,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,794,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 70,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.40 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point decreased their price target on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

