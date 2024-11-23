19,506 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.26.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

