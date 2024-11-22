Zillow Group (ZG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):

11/11/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

11/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Zillow Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Zillow Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 284,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,466. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 78.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,563. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,413 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

