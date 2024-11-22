Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 961243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 78.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,419 shares of company stock worth $11,371,413. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $474,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

