Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 237018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZVRA. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

