ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.28. 287,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 876,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 52.4% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

