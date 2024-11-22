Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PAHC Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.59%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.6 %

PAHC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.35 million, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,068 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 116.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 103,491 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phibro Animal Health

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

