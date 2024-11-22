Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exelon

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Up 1.5 %

EXC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

