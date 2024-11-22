Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 119550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Yext Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Yext's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In other Yext news, Director Seth H. Waugh bought 32,600 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This represents a 27.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 27.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 36.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

See Also

