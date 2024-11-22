Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. 62,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 36,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

