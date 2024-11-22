Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. 66 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

