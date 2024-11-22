XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.08. XCHG shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 10,387 shares.

XCHG Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79.

XCHG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.