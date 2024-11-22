Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $59.73 million and $52.98 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,369.08 or 0.99294846 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,801.18 or 0.98721600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 127,031,167 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 124,708,728.33191047. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.46607642 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3374 active market(s) with $55,557,926.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.