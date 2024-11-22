Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 59205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. This represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 19.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

