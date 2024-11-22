Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.38 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 1,260 ($15.86), with a volume of 91644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,248 ($15.71).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,702.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,260.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,358.32.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,378.38%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

