Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference (ASX:WHFPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference (ASX:WHFPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 22nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.
Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Stock Performance
