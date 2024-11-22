What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Southern Q1 Earnings?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Southern stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 76,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Southern by 22.2% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 16.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

