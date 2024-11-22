Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 9,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.
