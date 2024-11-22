WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Sells £129,056.04 in Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Moorhead sold 10,194 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($15.94), for a total value of £129,056.04 ($162,477.70).

WH Smith Trading Up 1.0 %

LON SMWH traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,253 ($15.77). The stock had a trading volume of 154,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,532.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,260.50. WH Smith PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,499 ($18.87).

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,530.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($16.49) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.14) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.49) to GBX 1,460 ($18.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

