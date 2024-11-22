WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Sells £129,056.04 in Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Moorhead sold 10,194 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($15.94), for a total value of £129,056.04 ($162,477.70).
WH Smith Trading Up 1.0 %
LON SMWH traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,253 ($15.77). The stock had a trading volume of 154,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,532.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,260.50. WH Smith PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,499 ($18.87).
WH Smith Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,530.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WH Smith
WH Smith Company Profile
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.