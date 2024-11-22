Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.13 — Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.94 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.