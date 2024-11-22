West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 127,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 81,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.74.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

