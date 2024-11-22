Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $15.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 165,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,738. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,206,900.80. The trade was a 1.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

