Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.69. Weibo shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 361,407 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

Weibo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 21.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

