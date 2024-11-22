Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.25.

Shares of WSO opened at $547.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.47. Watsco has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $549.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $2,109,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 571,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

