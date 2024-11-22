Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of WMT opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,617,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,048,465,000 after buying an additional 2,786,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,098,203,000 after buying an additional 7,200,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,848,533,000 after buying an additional 2,107,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

