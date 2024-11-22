Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,236,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,369,000 after acquiring an additional 350,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 613,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 89,763 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.8% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 117,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 42,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $88.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $709.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.49.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

