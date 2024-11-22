Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.00 price target by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
