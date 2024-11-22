Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.00 price target by research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub stock traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 122,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.22. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$3.69 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.76 million, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.