Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:VGI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,635. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
