Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

ZTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 333,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,589. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

