Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.69. 1,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

