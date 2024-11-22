Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a total market cap of $515.52 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,343.88 or 0.99872216 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97,916.70 or 0.99438400 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.54951527 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $22,581,389.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

