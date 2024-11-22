Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.60 and last traded at $42.63. 3,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 22.0% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 44,879 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 32.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.