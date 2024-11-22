Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 99,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35.
Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
