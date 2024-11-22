Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 55,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 497,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
