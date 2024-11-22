Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.1% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

