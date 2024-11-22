Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is GM Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.7% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $224.45 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

