Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.32 and last traded at $103.28, with a volume of 6378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.