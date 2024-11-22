Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.05 and last traded at $121.99, with a volume of 12500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.95.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

