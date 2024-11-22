Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.71 and last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 25382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
