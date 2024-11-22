Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.71 and last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 25382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% in the third quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

