Valence8 US LP Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises 0.3% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.13 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

