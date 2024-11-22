Valence8 US LP Makes New Investment in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alector by 14.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $3.76 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $368.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. Research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,880.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $35,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,740 shares in the company, valued at $638,011.20. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,722 shares of company stock valued at $232,883. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

