Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 10,184 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $356,134.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,220.82. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,178 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $76,818.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 1,282,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,055. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 125.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 45.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 822,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,886,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 234,238 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

