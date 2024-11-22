Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Here’s What Happened

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 46,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

