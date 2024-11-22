United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ UBCP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 11,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $76.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.