UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

StockNews.com lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UDR. BNP Paribas began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 121.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. UDR has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.47%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth $176,137,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 862.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in UDR by 8,460.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 115.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

