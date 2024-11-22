Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New $273,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 213,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 185,770 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

