TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 11,202,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,585,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

