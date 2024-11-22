Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 575 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

