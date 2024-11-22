Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.39 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.02. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.68 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

