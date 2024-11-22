Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after buying an additional 1,622,806 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after buying an additional 1,564,792 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,298,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,337,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

